'GMA3': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Reportedly Fired

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach no longer work for ABC. According to TMZ, the two GMA 3 anchors have been fired by ABC after a meditation session on Thursday. Holmes and Robach will receive payouts per their contract, and TMZ was told the mediation was "extremely contentious," with ABC reps accusing both Holmes and Robach of various forms of misconduct, which once source characterized as "a witch hunt."

TMZ was also told that one of the accusations made by ABC is Robach had liquor in her dressing room, which is a violation of policy. One source called the accusation "ridiculous," noting that ABC executives sent some of the bottles to her. It's also reported that Robach went to the College Football Playoff National Champion Game and year ago and came to work the next day drunk. One source said the accusation is "insane" because she was just tired. Robach went to college at the University of Georgia, and her team won the national championship last year (as well as this year).

In December, it was reported that Holmes and Robach were having an affair and hadn't been seen together on GMA 3 since Dec. 2. At the time, ABC said the two haven't broken any rules since there were equals on the show. PEOPLE recently reported that Holmes and Robach couldn't be fired.

"There are no negotiations about their future. ABC is completing their investigation," the source told PEOPLE. "While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen." This story is developing.