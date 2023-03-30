T.J. Holmes' Wife Proves She's Moving on With Latest Change

T.J. Holmes is reportedly pursuing a relationship with Amy Robach in the wake of their alleged affair. Based on a new report from The Blast, it's clear that Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, is moving on, as well. She made a significant statement with her new feature for Margot's Magazine, as she has officially dropped "Holmes" from her surname.

As she revealed on her Instagram Story, Fiebig was featured in her friend's magazine for a spread about her personal style. She wrote, alongside images from the photo shoot, "My creative and talented friend launched @themargotmagazine, a beautifully curated online platform celebrating women. Beyond proud of you @simonesilverman." While Fiebig's Instagram handle and bio still have "Holmes" in them, she notably went by "Marilee Fiebig" in the Margot's Magazine piece.

Fiebig posed in several different looks for the article, which were chosen as a part of Margot's "fantasy shopping spree." The publication reported, "Lawyer Marilee Fiebig's wardrobe features classic button-downs and perfectly fitted jeans. For Margot's fantasy shopping spree, this busy mother elevated her basics with a touch of sparkle and a pop of color." Fiebig appeared in the magazine amid her ongoing divorce from Holmes, whom she wed in 2010. She filed for divorce from the disgraced Good Morning America personality in December, weeks after news broke that Holmes was allegedly engaged in an affair with his co-worker, Robach. Shortly after filing for divorce, Fiebig released a statement about the situation by way of her attorney, Stephanie Lehman.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter," the statement read. "To that end T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible." Lehman continued, "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."

Since the news of the affair broke, Holmes and Robach were removed from the air by ABC. In January, it was reported that they were officially fired from the show. The former Good Morning America anchors have since been seen on multiple occasions together as they are said to be pursuing a relationship amidst the drama.