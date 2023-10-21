Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Take Motorcycle Ride Together in New York City

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are embarking on a thrilling ride. On Tuesday, the former Good Morning America anchors were spotted riding a motorcycle together in New York City. While riding his bike, Robach and Holmes wore cuffed jeans, leather boots, and motorcycle jackets. Holmes and Robach wore red and purple helmets, respectively.

Holmes' latest outing came almost simultaneously within the month he finalized his divorce from Marilee Fibeig. Soon afterward, Robach, who divorced Andrew Shue in March, thanked Holmes for making her breakfast while she trained for the New York City Marathon. After running the Brooklyn Half Marathon with Robach in May, Holmes is also training for the race.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes go on motorcycle joyride through NYC https://t.co/AmSjfwc1p1 pic.twitter.com/s4pVmYYEi1 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 18, 2023

In November 2020, paparazzi photographers caught the couple on a romantic getaway. Later, it was reported that both were already separated from their spouses at the time, but it was not made public. Social media went into a state of commotion as it appeared that the photos showed a clandestine meeting complete with PDA.

The ABC News network took Holmes and Robach off air as the story took off, but it was announced in January that it was terminating both anchors altogether in order to prevent a distraction for the viewers as well as for their colleagues. While it was framed as a mutual decision, the network reportedly paid severance to Holmes and Robach, giving them time to get away from the public eye and think about their next career move.

"They've pitched a reality show, docu-series, and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch," said an Us Weekly source. "Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love, and they're in it together." After a tumultuous few months, it is evident that the two are still together, and friends say they intend to stick together for a very long time to come.

"They're in a good place," a source close to Robach and Holmes told reporters from Us Weekly. "They're moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together." The insider added that they "are very happy and laying low," explaining: "Now the plan is, they do want to move in together and get engaged."

Neither Holmes nor Robach has commented publicly on the reports of their pending engagement. It is unclear what lies ahead for the two journalists regarding their careers. They are believed to be more focused on their personal lives together.