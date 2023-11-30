Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Promise to Bring the 'Tea' Ahead of Podcast Launch

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ready to tell it all. In a promo for their new podcast, the controversial couple hinted at what's to come. "Why yes, we 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 be serving tea…One week from today, "Amy & T. J." Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. December 5th @amyandtjpodcast," the Nov. 28 Instagram post read. The couple smiled on a couch with microphones in front of them. Variety reports that they've partnered with iHeartMedia for a podcast titled, Amy & T.J. on the iHeartPodcast Network. Robach and Holmes will discuss their relationship in a public forum for the first time. They serve as both hosts and executive producers of the podcast, and will also collaborate on a number of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts.

In January, Robach and Holmes were fired from ABC. They co-anchored the GMA3 block of Good Morning America following a leak of their off-camera affair. Despite reportedly not violating any company policy of fraternizing, ABC News felt their relationship had become "an internal and external disruption," ABC News president Kim Godwin told staffers in a call in December 2022. The firing came after they were taken off the air. Both parties were legally married to their respective spouses at the time. Holmes' wife, Marilee Fiebig, was blindsided by the affair, according to sources. She also noted in a public statement that she was disappointed by how Holmes was handling his new relationship out loud. The affair was leaked by Daily Mail with photos ahead of Thanksgiving 2022. Robach was also a co-host of 20/20 on ABC, a job she lost in the process.

According to a statement via iHeartMedia, the couple "will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits."