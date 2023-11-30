'Good Morning America' Alum Amy Robach Mourns Death of Close Friend

Good Morning America alum Amy Robach is mourning the death of a close friend who had been battling cancer. In an Instagram post, Robach shared photos of Olivia Hutcherson, a dancer, poet, and spokesperson. The journalist also wrote a heartfelt memorial to her late friend in the post caption.

"I first met sweet [Olivia] one year after my own cancer diagnosis. We were both in remission and feeling hopeful and positive after our Stage 2 diagnoses. A few years later, Olivia was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She took that news and fought. She danced. She inspired. She believed. She loved. She LIVED." Robach added, "Rest in peace my friend. Your last words to me, were of encouragement, love, acceptance and faith. I will continue your mission of love. May you rest in peace and fly."

Hutcherson's website states that she was "a 3X survivor, thriver, artist and lover of life. Her roots stem in the professional dance field but she has transitioned quite effortlessly into the the arena of poetry, music and most recently film. Olivia published her first poetry book The Show Must Go On in 2019. Since then she has released Volumes 1-3 of her Audio Music Book of her poetry here on her website. She is currently writing a film about her life and is also available for workshops, shows, interviews and speaking engagements."

In her final Instagram post from Oct. 3, Hutcherson shared some selfies and other photos from her journey through fighting cancer, and wrote a lengthy caption to express how she was feeling while also encouraging her followers. "Laying here thinking under the sky," she penned, "after long weeks is this all why? Oh no... Stop it LIV... Don't go doing that again!!! A healthy person wants wants 1 want thing. A sick person wants, a million & 10."

"But, I still look at Jesus," Hutcherson continued, "The ultimate healer. 40 days to make it through the wilderness. Always just a little realer (drippin with the LOVE of GOD & the SPIRIT of TRUTH). No different than it took me, 40 days of sweet radiation ringing news." She added, "On a personal level: this season of silent pain began for me right at the intersection between my mind telling my body to to be still all over again."

Hutcherson went on to write, "Hadn't I been here before? Down this mentally chaotic yet quiet peaceful place. Oh yes... the bday of a lifetime back in 2015. We always think it's the best until God gives us better. The bad gets worse, but baby the good gets better." She concluded he post, "And still... I can relate to long suffering, process and battling back through the word. Worship, silence and the coming and going of friends with out a single splatter. The precious ones who prayed, stayed, and surprised me day by day showing up. They didn't ask they just did. No thoughts and gifts. Nothing wrong with this but your time was better."