Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Announce Big Relationship Update

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are making the most of their “messy” public relationship drama.

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts have already had their workplace romance and divorces dissected in the media, and they’re now ready to share all the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

The journalists are debuting a new relationship advice column for Yahoo, titled Ask Amy & T.J., on June 9. “We’re here to be the face of life is messy,” Robach said during the announcement. “Love is messy.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Ask Amy & T.J., the couple will take on submitted relationship questions “however complicated, bizarre or intimate” with “humor and humility.”

“I feel like we’ve become experienced relationship veterans because we’ve had a lot of trial and error,” Robach said, as Holmes chimed in, with a laugh, “A lot of errors.” Robach continued, “I think you really, truly learn when you make mistakes; when there are problems, even failures. And we have learned significantly.”

“We are not here to say we have it all figured out,” she continued. “We’re still learning, we’re still fighting, we’re still growing, we’re still evolving — but being open and honest about the fact that it isn’t perfect, I think, is a huge starting point.”

Robach and Holmes were first photographed packing on PDA in 2022 after they had privately separated from their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. While the co-anchors’ relationship made headlines and ultimately led to the end of their time on GMA3, both Robach and Holmes insist there was no overlap between their marriages and their relationship.

Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

“What it boils down to is that ours is a story people can relate to,” Holmes said. “I think it’s a more attainable goal for people in relationships to get where we got: We went through hell and then realized on the other side, I’m gonna be OK, and this relationship is worth fighting for.”

Robach and Holmes have been open about their relationship struggles on their Amy & T.J. podcast, and while they might not see eye-to-eye on everything, they’re bringing their unique perspectives to their new advice column.

To get advice directly from Amy and T.J., people can send their relationship questions to askamyandtj@yahoo.com.