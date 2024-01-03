T.J. Holmes Has Pointed Message About Ex Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue's Romance

Holmes seemed to hint that he does not believe his ex is really dating Amy Robach's ex, in spite of the reports.

T.J. Holmes has some doubts about the reports that his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, is dating Amy Robach's ex-husband, Andrew Shue. Early last month, sources close to Fiebig and Shue told reporters that they met through their former spouses' scandal and hit it off, though so far the stories haven't been confirmed. On the latest episode of the Amy and T.J. Podcast, Holmes seemed to allude to these reports.

On Tuesday's episode of their new podcast, Holmes and Robach discussed a list of lessons they both learned in 2023 to celebrate the new year. Many thought that one of Holmes' lessons was an allusion to the reported relationship between his ex-wife and Robach's ex-husband. He said: "Tabloid stories aren't reported. They are planted. I got a whole education on this this year." Robach agreed, saying: "That's a good one, and very true."

Several outlets reported on Fiebig and Shue's alleged relationship in the first week of December, including Page Six, which cited "multiple sources" close to the couple. Those anonymous insiders said that Fiebig and Shue got in contact during the public fallout from their spouses' affair with each other. They reportedly found solace in each other since their situations were so unique, and discovered they could relate to each other in a unique way. However, insiders said that the two developed a real affection for each other over time, and that they began dating each other around June of 2023.

"It turned into something else, and they're connected over their values. It's bigger than the affair now," one source said at the time. Another added: "They're not heartbroken and sad, everyone has moved on."

Robach and Holmes were both in the process of divorcing their spouses when they were caught having an affair with each other in the fall of 2022. They were co-hosts on Good Morning America at the time, so the story caught a lot of attention because fans could turn to hours of footage where they analyzed the couple's chemistry. Because of the scandal, ABC News fired Robach and Holmes, and the two stayed out of the public eye for most of 2023.

Finally, last month Robach and Holmes made their return to the public eye in their new podcast, The Amy & T.J. Podcast. They began by describing their affair in their own terms.

"November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed," Holmes said. "To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers – being outed as cheating on our spouses – and it wasn't the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

"Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces," Robach said. "We thought we were protecting our children and our families. And we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly?"

Robach and Holmes will continue to share commentary on their podcast, available on most major podcast apps through iHeartRadio. So far, neither they nor Fiebig or Shue have commented publicly on the reports that they are dating.