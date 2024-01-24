Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Argue on Podcast: 'You And I Aren't OK Right Now'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had a seemingly real argument on the latest episode of their podcast, indicating that they really aren't holding anything back. The former Good Morning America co-anchors have done some tell-all episodes of Amy & T.J. discussing the scandal of their affair and their firing from GMA. Now, they've opened up about the issues in their relationship in real time.

Holmes introduced Tuesday's episode of Amy & T.J. as a "surprise" episode, saying: "We weren't expecting to record one today. It's going to be a surprise to our iHeart team that even we have this podcast and it's even a surprise to Robach who is sitting here next to me, not in studio. We are in our living room right now." Holmes said that the impromptu recording session was his idea for tackling some communication issues they were experiencing. He said bluntly: "We ain't right. You and I aren't okay right now. I said, 'You know what? Let's set up and do a podcast.'"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2dMpQIyFmn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==Robach didn't hold back either, saying that Holmes does not communicate well when he is having "bad days." She said: "I think that you, and you know this, you have many different moods and I've known that about you when I was friends with you. You are moody. "I get we all have moods and we all wake up differently and we all feel differently based on experiences in life or things that are happening."

"I just feel like sometimes when you do have whatever, something serious, something pressure-wise, something significant, you do tend to emotionally and verbally withdraw from me," Robach said. "What I'd love for you to do is to confide in me, to lean on me, to share with me so that we're a part of the solution together."

Holmes said that he did not disagree "at all" that he can be "moody," and he tried to explain: "I have bad days. I have really bad days. And I have days that I, in my head, I need, I wouldn't say space, but I need help and I don't know where to get." At the same time, Holmes said that he isn't the only one, accusing Robach of withdrawing as well during a recent disagreement with her daughter. Still, when Robach asked why Holmes shuts down like that, Holmes warned her: "You're not going to like the answer."

"Because when things get that kind of bad and I'm that kind of focused or that kind of quiet, the last thing in that moment I want to do is to tell you what I need," he said. "That is how I feel, and that is the truth. Not that I think it's your responsibility. Well, you should just know... But in those moments, I can't imagine saying to you or explaining to you what I need or what I think you should do or what I want you to do. That's actually fine. The frustrating part is after the fact, when I am told that I did something wrong for how I reacted to how I was feeling."

Holmes said that it's "never intentional" when communication breaks down between them, adding: "And I have apologized for that in past." After a bit more pondering, the two ended the conversation cordially with apologies and promises to continue working on their issues. Holmes said that he felt they were "on their way" to more effective communication. Fans can keep up with Robach and Holmes on most major podcast platforms. New episodes of iHeartRadio's Amy & T.J. are dropping multiple times per week.