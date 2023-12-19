Amy Robach Talks Potentially Marrying T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes could be hearing wedding bells ringing in their future. The former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors opened up about what lies ahead with their relationship Tuesday in the latest episode of their Amy & T.J. Podcast on iHeartRadio after being asked by a listener if they were going to "tie the knot."

"It's under consideration," answered Robach, 50. "We did not enter this relationship for fun or for 'Let's see what happens.' We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it."

Robach and Holmes aren't in a hurry to get married, however, due in part to their recent divorces from exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. "We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards," Robach explained. "But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table."

Holmes chimed in that at their age, he is looking to get married sooner rather than later. "I want to marry you, in part, because you're 50 and I'm 46. And I'm very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid," he said. Robach laughed as she added, "Thank you for noting the age difference."

Holmes and Robach's romance didn't get off to the easiest start, as when the former coworkers were revealed to be dating in November 2022, neither had confirmed their marital separations. Now, new reports indicate that Shue and Fiebig have been seeing one another romantically, something Holmes and Robach did not address in Tuesday's episode.

Holmes seems to have hinted at the story, however, saying he didn't want to address "other headlines" he said had "agendas." He continued, "We absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen. There's nothing we can do about those. But this place, this podcast, this platform is not and will never be ... We are committed to a place that this is not gonna be about gossip, this is not gonna be a place where we clap back at headlines. ...We are not going to get into that back-and-forth game because gossip is toxic."