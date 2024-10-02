T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Reveal Big Step They've Taken in Their Relationship

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are taking a major step in their relationship. The former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors revealed during the Monday, Sept. 30, episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast that they are officially living together after first sparking romance rumors in November 2022.

Holmes, 47, revealed that he and Robach, 51, have been living together, adding that while they go "back and forth" between the separate apartments they still have, they are within walking distance of one another. Robach confirmed that for the "past few weeks" the two have been cohabitating, explaining that it was her 21-year-old daughter Ava, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, that sparked the big move.

Robach revealed that Ava's apartment was infested with cockroaches because of a situation involving a squatter and hoarder neighbor. Despite their best effort to eradicate the infestation, Ava and her roommate weren't able to clear their apartment, and Robach says they begged her to let them move in with her temporarily.

"I've just said, 'Hey y'all, knock yourselves out. I'll be at T.J.'s,'" Robach recalled. With Ava moving out of her apartment officially this weekend, the journalist added that she and Holmes "might be living together longer." Holmes noted, "This is what you do for your kids," adding, "I know you're excited to be able to help them out, and this is what it's for."

Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding their decision to live together, Holmes told Robach, "I've enjoyed the time that we've had together. It's been a little different but I've liked it ... where we know where we're going to end up every night instead of having a plan."

Robach hinted that their living together now is a bit of a "trial run" for more extended cohabitation, as Holmes joked he was trying to find something that didn't work in their new living situation – other than the temperature of their apartment. "Other than that, we've been good," Holmes confessed.

Robach and Holmes' relationship first made headlines in November 2022, as Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue at the time while Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Amid rumors of an affair, both were placed on hiatus from their hosting roles on GMA3: What You Need to Know before their eventual exit. Both Robach and Holmes have denied cheating on their former spouses, whom they have now divorced, claiming to have been separated before getting together.