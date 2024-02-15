T.J. Holmes Gets Candid About Possibly Returning to 'Good Morning America'

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach discussed an intense hypothetical question on the latest episode of their podcast: Would they return to Good Morning America if they were given the chance? Holmes and Robach were co-anchors on GMA3: What You Need to Know before they were fired for having a secret affair during their respective divorces. They now host the Amy & T.J. Podcast for iHeartRadio, and they do not see themselves going back to their old gig.

"There's a lot of ifs in there, and does that include working with you?" Holmes asked Robach. "Does that include working with some of the same folks that are still there? That would involve a lot..." Holmes said that he would have a lot of follow-up questions if such an offer presented itself, but in general, he "can't see a path" that would lead him back to the morning show.

"Obviously nobody over there is thinking about us coming back, but I couldn't set up a scenario that actually makes sense," he said.

Robach and Holmes were both married to other people in the autumn of 2022, when paparazzi photographers spotted them having a romantic rendezvous in upstate New York. At the time, reporters and social media commenters speculated that the two were cheating on their spouses with each other, though it later turned out that they were both in the early stages of separation and were pursuing divorce. That made for some salacious headlines – especially as fans combed through all the footage of Robach and Holmes having great on-screen chemistry on GMA.

The story took off and stayed persistent in the news cycle, and at the time ABC News executives decided to take Robach and Holmes off the air to "avoid distractions" for their colleagues and for the viewers. ABC also sought an internal investigation into whether Holmes and Robach's relationship broke their rules for fraternization or negatively impacted their co-workers. They were on leave for a few months before the network finally decided to fire them in January of 2023.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," read a statement at the time. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Robach and Holmes laid low for most of the year, with reports saying they were living off of their severance and holding out for a good job where they could continue to work together. Finally, in December they announced their new podcast with iHeartRadio. The show has been going strong with multiple episodes per week, though some fans still miss seeing the couple on TV.