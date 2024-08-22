Alex Rodriguez Posts Cryptic Message Amid Ex Jennifer Lopez's Divorce From Ben Affleck

Social media is buzzing following the Bennifer divorce news, with a cryptic post shared by Alex Rodriguez generating plenty of attention. Shortly after news broke that his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, Rodriguez shared a vague quote to Instagram reading, "You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction."

Attributed to Rodriguez, the years-old quote was initially shared via The Con.cept's Instagram page, with the former MLB player later reposting the image to his Instagram Story about an hour after the Bennifer divorce news broke. Rodriguez did not provide any context for the quote, leading many to speculate that it could be in reference to news of Lopez and Affleck's split. However, a source told PEOPLE that the Instagram post "has nothing to do" with Lopez.

Prior to her romance with Affleck, Lopez had been involved in a years-long romance with Rodriguez. The former couple began dating in 2017 and Rodriguez proposed in March 2019. Although they initially planned to tie the knot in 2020, those plans were put on hold because of the pandemic, with Lopez and Rodriguez later confirming that they were "working through some things." In April 2021, they announced their split.

After they called off their engagement, Lopez went on to rekindle her romance with Affleck, whom she was previously engaged to between 2002 and 2004. The pair reunited in 2021, with Affleck dropping to one knee and popping the question in April 2022. They tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas in August 2022. Following weeks of reported marital trouble, and after two years of marriage, TMZ reported on Tuesday, Aug. 20 that Lopez filed for divorce.

In documents filed in Los Angeles and viewed by the outlet, Lopez cited their date of separation as April 26. A reason for the split was not given, and while neither Lopez nor Affleck ave publicly commented on the news, a source told PEOPLE that Lopez was "done waiting" and "tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken." A separate source added that while Lopez is "very disappointed and sad... Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage."

As for Rodriguez, who shares two teen daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, the baseball star is currently dating personal trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro.