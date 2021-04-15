Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Confirm Breakup on 'Today Show'

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially called it quits. Just months after squashing breakup rumors, the former couple confirmed Thursday that they have split, calling off their two-year engagement. The couple shared the news exclusively to the Today show, indicating that they have no hard feelings towards one another and are instead "better as friends."

In a statement to the show, the couple said after their years-long relationship, they have "realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." They added that they will "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and project" and "wish the best for each other and one another's children." Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel with Marc Anthony and the former MLB player is dad to daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, whom he shares ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The former couple said that "out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in early 2017, with a source having confirmed to PEOPLE in March of that year that "have been dating for a few weeks." They went public with their relationship not long after that, with Rodriguez telling the ladies of The View, "we're having a great time, she's an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother." They then made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. After two years of dating, Rodriguez dropped to one knee and popped the question.

Recently, however, their relationship seemed to have hit a "rough patch," and in March of this year, reports surfaced that they had split. A source told Page Six, "he's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," with another source telling PEOPLE at the time that the break-up was a "long time coming." Just hours after the reports surfaced, Lopez and Rodriguez broke their silence, calling them "inaccurate" while also admitting, "we are working through some things." In the weeks that followed, the couple was said to be working through their differences for their children.

The couple were previously set to marry, but delayed their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. This would have been Lopez's fourth marriage, as she was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Rodriguez was previously married to Scurtis from 2002 until 2008.