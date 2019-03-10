Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reveal Engagement With Romantic New Photo

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged!

The Word of Dance host took to Instagram Saturday to announced the happy news, with Rodriguez popping the question while on a tropical vacation.

The photo featured Lopez's left hand with a massive square-cut diamond ring and the caption simply had multiple hearts. Rodriguez shared the same image with the caption: "She said yes," along with a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 9, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

Earlier in the day, Rodriguez posted a heartwarming quote on his Instagram Story defining a soulmate.

"A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be," the quote read.

The engagement news comes as the couple, who began dating in February 2017, shared photos and videos from their extravagant vacation together.

Rodriguez posted a video Friday of Lopez dancing to Bad Bunny and Drake's single, "Mia." A few hours later, Lopez shared a selfie taken by the New York Yankees star where she showed off her bikini. The couple is not shy about sharing their love for each other on social media.

"We just support each other. It's just how we do it," Lopez told Us Weekly in February.

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis. They divorced in 2008 after six years of marriage and share two children, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Now, Chris Judd and Marc Anthony. She shares twins Max and Emme, 11, with Anthony, who she divorced in 2014.

The singer and Rodriguez recently celebrated their two-year anniversary of being together.

"Two years of laughter, two years of fun, two years of adventures, of excitement of growing and learning of true friendship, and so much love!!" Lopez wrote on Instagram. "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again."

"Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho..." she concluded, adding the hashtags #atapontheshoulder and #2years.