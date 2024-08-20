Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Officially Divorcing

After months of speculation and rumors, Bennifer 2.0 are officially over. Jennifer Lopez has filed to divorce Ben Affleck, per TMZ.

Rumors began swirling about the status of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage after she appeared solo at the 2024 Met Gala. Affleck was reportedly focused on the movie The Accountant 2 and didn't support his wife, despite her being on the committee. It was then reported that Affleck and Lopez were living separately, with Affleck moving into a rental home in Brentwood, and Lopez staying in their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased just a year prior. Shortly thereafter, the mansion was put up for sale.

Affleck was seen without his wedding ring on multiple occasions. Despite the media frenzy and ongoing reports, they put on a united front by attending family events for their children from previous marriages. The Selena star even paid tribute to Affleck on Father's Day while he spent the day with his three children and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Reports suggested that Lopez desperately tried to save the marriage, while Affleck was reportedly checked out. She canceled her tour, citing she wanted to spend time with her family (though low ticket sales were widely reported).

The reason for the split is said to be over lifestyle differences, with Affleck preferring to live a more lowkey life outside of Hollywood, while Lopez maintains a high profile with public appearances, paparazzi and gigs. Some sources claimed Affleck realized quickly the marriage was a mistake.

The former pair first dated in 2002 and split two years later after canceling their wedding just days before the scheduled nuptials. They both agreed that the media attention was too much and caused a strain on their marriage. But Lopez has long maintained that Affleck was the greatest love of her life. They reconnected in 2021 and wed in 2022 in Las Vegas before having a larger ceremony at Affleck's Georgia estate.