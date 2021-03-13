Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Silence on Breakup Rumors

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have spoken out about the rumors of their break-up, saying that they are still together but acknowledging that they have some problems to work out. The couple gave a statement to TMZ on Saturday morning, revealing that they have not split up and are not enduring a cheating scandal. However, they do have some things to work out.

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the couple said. This contradicted reports from TMZ on Friday, when sources close to the couple said that they had called off their engagement. Insiders said that things were particularly "bad" on Friday.



Rumors of a breakup hit Lopez and Rodriguez abruptly, and caught many fans off guard. The couple has always seemed close and happy together during their 4-year relationship, and have even grown close with each other's children as a big shared familial unit. Rodriguez was recently seen visiting Lopez in the Dominican Republic where she is filming the movie Shotgun Wedding, but sources told Page Six that he is now back to work in Miami, Florida.

"He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," they explained, adding that this split was a "long time coming." Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in 2019, and were supposed to get married in 2020 but delayed the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Concerns about Lopez and Rodriguez's relationship first started last month, when E! News reported that Rodriguez had developed a correspondence with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. LeCroy confirmed this friendship but said that they never met in person, while Rodriguez denied that they had even spoken over FaceTime. LeCroy's ex-boyfriend accused her of cheating on him with Rodriguez.

At the time, Lopez and Rodriguez seemed to weather the scandal relatively unscathed, and since then they have been seen at events including the Super Bowl and President Joe Biden's inauguration. However, when breakup rumors circulated on Friday, many fans immediately thought of LeCroy again. Lopez and Rodriguez said that no "third party" was involved in their recent spat.

Today, Lopez still has quite a bit of work to do on Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, while Rodriguez has his obligations to the MLB in Miami. While the two are not particularly far apart, it is not clear how much time they will be able to spend together as this latest round of rumors works itself out. The couple remain silent on social media as well.