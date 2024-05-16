Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Set to Divorce, InTouch Source Claims

While Affleck has reportedly 'already moved out' of the home they share together, the source claimed the couple will 'never stop loving each other.'

The honeymoon is apparently over for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Nearly two years after tying the knot, the couple, who first met on the set of their 2001 film Gigli before rekindling romance in 2022, are "headed for a divorce" amid ongoing issues in their relationship, according to a source who spoke to InTouch Weekly.

"The writing is on the wall – it's over. They're headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben's] not to blame," the insider claimed, adding that Affleck was the one who "decided to call it quits... focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out, and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for."

This marks the second romance for the couple, who were previously engaged for roughly two years before they split in 2004. Both moved on with new partners – Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 until their divorce in 2018, and Lopez sparked romance with Alex Rodriguez, though the two called off their two-year engagement in 2021. Lopez and Affleck eventually found their way back to each other, rekindling their romance shortly after the singer's split from Rodriguez and going. Although the couple exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas in August 2022, InTouch's source said that they couldn't overcome some of the "bigger issues" they faced during their first romance.

"They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn't make it work," the insider said. "They both said they'd matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same."

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have commented on the reports at this time, however, InTouch's source dropped the bombshell amid rising suspicions about the state of their relationship. Although the couple once seemed attached at the hip, more recently, it seems there has been some distance between them, with Lopez recently hitting the 2024 Met Gala red carpet solo. At the time, Affleck explained that he was unable to attend the event, for which Lopez served as co-chair, as he was busy filming The Accountant 2.

Despite the alleged marital troubles, the InTouch source indicated that Lopez and Affleck still have plenty of love for one another. The insider told the outlet, "they'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."