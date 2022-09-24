Adam Levine Blasted on Social Media by Emily Ratajkowski, Chrishell Stause and More for Cheating Allegations

Dear married men who cheat, you suck. @sarasadmomfoster Dear married men who cheat , You suck. Dear married women who cheat with married men, You suck too. #fyp #cheaters ♬ original sound – Sara Foster Actress Sara Foster posted on TikTok about the scandal, where she blamed both Levine and Stroh for the infidelity, putting much of the blame on Stroh. "This woman chose to make a viral TikTok video, putting it out there for the world to see for a pregnant woman to see when she could have just messaged her privately," Foster said, without mentioning Levine or Stroh by name. "We don't feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married and you participated." "Cheating is so gross. This woman who chose to make a viral TikTok video — putting it out there for the world to see for a pregnant woman to see when she could have just messaged her privately," she said on the TikTok. "We don't feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married and you participated." prevnext

Don't speak for her. When apologizing for cheating publicly I hate the -we will get through it together part from a man. Don’t speak for her. You’ve done enough — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) September 20, 2022 Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause took to Twitter on Sept. 20 and commented, "When apologizing for cheating publicly I hate the – we will get through it together part from a man. Don't speak for her. You've done enough." prevnext

Justice For Behati View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) The Bachelor, Season 21 star Nick Viall wrote, "Emotionally cheating is still cheating Adam," alongside Stroh's video on Instagram. "The only people responsible for protecting a relationship are the people in the relationship." Viall, 41, said Levine's wife is the "only victim" in the situation. "If there was an affair here, it's because Adam chose to have an affair not because this girl was a willing participant. If it wasn't gonna be her it was gonna be someone else," he continued. After slamming Stroh for going public with her claims, the reality star concluded, "It was that same ego and its need for feeling special that allowed her to justify having an affair with a married man for a year. You don't get to be involved in an affair for a year and then claim that you gave any thoughts or considerations to the feelings of their partner." prevnext

Be aware of how power and fame play into a young girl's self-esteem "We also have to be aware of how power and fame play into a young girl's self-esteem." @Karamo speaks on the Adam Levine affair rumors. 👀 @bevysmith https://t.co/49MCayywxj pic.twitter.com/D30BoSNLsW — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) September 22, 2022 Queer Eye's Karamo Brown also discussed the allegations during an appearance on Sirius XM radio's Bevelations. "This is not saying anyone's right or wrong, but we also have to be aware of how power and fame play into a young girl's self-esteem and how they see themselves," Brown said. "Especially in our culture where we tell young women to disregard their self-esteem and their proper train of thought when a man who's more powerful comes to your life because of whatever opportunity that you're supposed to have or whatever status you're supposed to have. "And so at some point like, yes, she was young and she made a messed-up decision," he continued. "She should have known better, but if she didn't have the skills and tools to know better, then it's like, who should have known better." prevnext