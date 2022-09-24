Adam Levine Blasted on Social Media by Emily Ratajkowski, Chrishell Stause and More for Cheating Allegations
In the wake of Adam Levine's infidelity allegations, fellow celebrities have joined the online conversation to share their thoughts on the situation. The Maroon 5 singer's marriage to Behati Prinsloo, 34, made headlines earlier this month when Sumner Stroh claimed they had an affair in a Sept. 19 TikTok video.
The influencer, 23, apologized to Prinsloo later, saying, "I fully realize I'm not the victim in this. I'm not the one who's really getting hurt here. It's Behati and her children, and for that, I'm so, so sorry." Levine, 43, denied the accusations on social media. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he told TMZ on Sept. 20 before sharing the statement on his Instagram Story. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
He added, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it, and we will get through it together." In the aftermath of two more women's allegations, Prinsloo, expecting her third child with Levine, has not commented on the controversy. The model and her husband were seen together picking up their daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, from school on Sept. 20. Many comments were made about Levine's remarks and sparked debate regarding who is at fault when cheating occurs. Read on to see what other stars have to say about the scandal.
Dear married men who cheat, you suck.
Actress Sara Foster posted on TikTok about the scandal, where she blamed both Levine and Stroh for the infidelity, putting much of the blame on Stroh. "This woman chose to make a viral TikTok video, putting it out there for the world to see for a pregnant woman to see when she could have just messaged her privately," Foster said, without mentioning Levine or Stroh by name. "We don't feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married and you participated."
"Cheating is so gross. This woman who chose to make a viral TikTok video — putting it out there for the world to see for a pregnant woman to see when she could have just messaged her privately," she said on the TikTok. "We don't feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married and you participated."
You're the one in a relationship, you're the one obligated to be loyal
Emily Ratajkowski strongly disagreed with Foster's posts and expressed disappointment that men are not held accountable for their behavior. "I don't understand why we continue to blame women for men's mistakes, especially when you're talking about 20 something year old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age," Ratajkowski said after stitching a clip from Foster's TikTok. "The power dynamic is so skewed its ridiculous."
"Also, if you're the one in a relationship, you're the one obligated to be loyal so the whole other 'the woman's to blame' [thing], that's bad and it's literally designed to keep women apart," added the 31-year-old model and actress, who is divorcing husband Sebastian Bear-McClard due to his cheating allegations.
A second post by Ratajkowski, who avoided mentioning Levine or Stroh by name, stated, "I think a huge problem in our culture right now is we say, 'Oh men are monsters, they're terrible, they're horrible.' Then we don't hold them accountable. We blame other women and ask women to adjust their behavior, instead of just saying that men need to change their behavior. It's sexism. It's classic misogyny."
Don't speak for her.
When apologizing for cheating publicly I hate the -we will get through it together part from a man.
Don’t speak for her. You’ve done enough— Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) September 20, 2022
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause took to Twitter on Sept. 20 and commented, "When apologizing for cheating publicly I hate the – we will get through it together part from a man. Don't speak for her. You've done enough."
Justice For Behati
The Bachelor, Season 21 star Nick Viall wrote, "Emotionally cheating is still cheating Adam," alongside Stroh's video on Instagram. "The only people responsible for protecting a relationship are the people in the relationship." Viall, 41, said Levine's wife is the "only victim" in the situation. "If there was an affair here, it's because Adam chose to have an affair not because this girl was a willing participant. If it wasn't gonna be her it was gonna be someone else," he continued. After slamming Stroh for going public with her claims, the reality star concluded, "It was that same ego and its need for feeling special that allowed her to justify having an affair with a married man for a year. You don't get to be involved in an affair for a year and then claim that you gave any thoughts or considerations to the feelings of their partner."
Be aware of how power and fame play into a young girl's self-esteem
"We also have to be aware of how power and fame play into a young girl's self-esteem." @Karamo speaks on the Adam Levine affair rumors. 👀 @bevysmith https://t.co/49MCayywxj pic.twitter.com/D30BoSNLsW— SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) September 22, 2022
Queer Eye's Karamo Brown also discussed the allegations during an appearance on Sirius XM radio's Bevelations. "This is not saying anyone's right or wrong, but we also have to be aware of how power and fame play into a young girl's self-esteem and how they see themselves," Brown said. "Especially in our culture where we tell young women to disregard their self-esteem and their proper train of thought when a man who's more powerful comes to your life because of whatever opportunity that you're supposed to have or whatever status you're supposed to have. "And so at some point like, yes, she was young and she made a messed-up decision," he continued. "She should have known better, but if she didn't have the skills and tools to know better, then it's like, who should have known better."
He's a different guy and a worse singer.
The Workaholics star Adam Devine told his Instagram followers not to confuse him with Levine in a playful post. "Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong," Devine wrote. "I am not Adam Levine. He's a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner."