Emily Ratajkowski Officially Files for Divorce Amid Cheating Allegations

Emily Ratajkowski has filed for divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid reports of infidelity on the side of the Uncut Gems producer. The model filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday, reports Page Six, and court documents indicate it is contested, meaning there will be litigation in the matter.

News that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were separating after four years of marriage broke in July after the Gone Girl actress sparked breakup rumors by walking the former couple's 1-year-old son, Sylvester, without wearing her wedding ring. "Yeah, he cheated," a source close to Ratajkowski told Page Six at the time. "He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog." Another source close to the My Body author told E! News at the time, "Emily's really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive. It's been a few weeks now and she's taking it day by day but is definitely upset."

In September, Ratajkowski confirmed she and Bear-McClard had split on TikTok, revealing in a response to writer Ciarra Jones' video about sexism in heteronormative relationships that she was a "recently single person" who was "thinking about dating and stuff." Jones says in the video, "Patriarchy does not give space for the existence of love," which sparked a strong reaction from Ratajkowski.

"I love this video because she is making a point that [author] bell hooks made which is that under a patriarchy, there's this premise of men getting women, like getting them, pulling them like they are something to possess, which I feel as a recently single person who's thinking about dating and stuff, I've really seen that with my friends and with the conversations kind of around it," she said. "It's like 'Well who is going to get her' rather than you know, 'This is a reciprocal mutual relationship where two people could potentially foster love.' So yeah, basically that's why we don't have a lot of love in cis-hetero relationships."

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot privately at a New York City courthouse in February 2018, just two weeks after they were spotted together for the first time on Valentine's Day. In October 2020, the model announced she was pregnant with their first child, a son, and the former couple welcomed baby Sylvester in March 2021.