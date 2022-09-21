Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Spotted out Together Amid Scandal

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have been spotted together for the first time since the Maroon 5 singer was accused of sending inappropriate messages to four women. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail Tuesday, Levine and his pregnant supermodel wife were all smiles as they picked up their two children – Dusty Grace, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, from school.

The photos were taken just after The Voice alum issued a statement in which he denied having an affair but admitted he "crossed the line" and became "inappropriate" with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine posted on his Instagram Story Tuesday.

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he continued. The "She Will Be Loved" singer continued that his attention is now back 100% on his family with Prinsloo. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he wrote. "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Since Stroh first came forward on Monday with the allegations of a year-long affair with Levine, three more women have accused him of sending them flirtatious or sexual messages. Comedian Maryka and a woman named Alyson Rose posted screenshots of their alleged Instagram conversations with Levine on social media soon after Stroh came forward, as did yoga instructor Alanna Zabel, who trained the pop star from 2007 to 2010.

Zabel wrote on her Instagram Story that Levine allegedly bragged to his friends about how she had "the best a- in town" and messaged her saying he wanted "to spend the day with [her] naked." Zabel wrote that her then-boyfriend saw the message and became violent, snapping her wrist. "Massive life changing, destructive moment, and when I told Adam he ignored it, never apologized," Zabel continued. She also alleged Levine then "removed me from the upcoming tour and iced me out during one of the most devastating times of my life."