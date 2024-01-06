Cody Rhodes Falls Ill Moments Before WWE Match

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We sure hope Cody Rhodes is feeling better! During WWE's recent string of holiday live dates, "The American Nightmare" fell ill just minutes before one of his matches. However, he persevered to wrestle for the WWE Universe.

Rhodes was heavily booked over the holidays and, on Dec. 28, he faced Judgement Day member Damian Priest in a "Last Man Standing" match at Place Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. However, Rhodes later told fans via X (formerly known as Twitter) that he "vomited" just seconds before walking out in front of the Canadian crowd. Rhodes, who admitted he was oversharing, described the volume as "half my body weight."

Fun fact/and an overshare – I vomited what felt like half my body weight 30 seconds before my music hit ha



Thank you Montreal for lifting me up to be able to fight! https://t.co/2NQsIXiwic — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 29, 2023

Rhodes didn't discuss his illness any further and did not reveal if it was a momentary digestive problem or a symptom of a full-on medical issue. Per The Internet Wrestling Database, he went right on with his planned WWE dates, competing against Priest in a steel cage match at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, on Dec. 29 and against Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Dec. 30. He also appeared in a non-match segment on the Jan. 1 episode of WWE Raw, which was filmed at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Rhodes' next announced TV match is against current rival Nakamura on Monday's episode of Raw, which will take place at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. He'll also compete in the company's signature "Royal Rumble" match at the titular event at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Jan. 27. The winner of the Royal Rumble match gets to challenge a world champion — such as Roman Reigns — at WrestleMania 40.

About WWE's Cody Rhodes

(Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Cody Rhodes, age 38, is a professional wrestler for WWE, performing on the USA Network show Raw. He is a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, three-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and four-time WWE World Tag Team Champion, and three-time AEW TNT Champion. His real name is Cody Garrett Runnels Rhodes. His theme song is "Kingdom" by Downstait.

His wife is fellow wrestling personality Brandi Rhodes (Brandi Alexis Runnels), who previously performed as a WWE ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles. They've been married since 2013, and they have one child together, a daughter named Liberty. The couple's time with All Elite Wrestling was documented in the TNT reality show Rhodes to the Top.

How to Watch 'WWE Raw'

(Photo: WWE)

WWE Raw airs live each Monday night on USA Network, which is viewable via cable providers or live stream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.) Episodes are available to watch the next day via Hulu and 30 days later via Peacock. Highlights from each episode are uploaded to YouTube in the hours following the live broadcast.