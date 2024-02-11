WWE's Maryse Reveals Ovarian Tumor Diagnosis

Maryse Mizanin, best known for her time as a WWE Diva and her current role as Mike "The Miz" Mizanin's wife, revealed that she's been diagnosed with a "very rare pre-cancer of the ovaries." She shared the news on Instagram, adding that she has opted for a procedure to remove her "uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, cervix and omentum" removed.

The former WWE diva jointly posted the announcement on Instagram with her husband, including a photo of her stomach with bandages alongside the statement detailing her situation.

"I had been suffering from severe abdominal distention and swelling to the point where I would look 6 months pregnant," she wrote in her post. "Lots of GI issues, including sibo, multiple rounds of antibiotics, extreme fatigue and just wasn't feeling like myself! For the past year, my symptoms would come in flare ups and it progressively got worse -- it became chronic."

As it typically goes with these serious medical discoveries, the road to determining the diagnosis was full of questions. Basically like an episode of House but more professional and across several doctor's offices.

"I was told to let it go -- that it would figure itself out with time," she continued. "That I'm just too impatient and making myself crazy over this! I would just not quit on trying to figure it out!" Thankfully she found a doctor that didn't just give up and listened to her situation. She went under for some laparoscopy surgery, thinking she was dealing with endometriosis. It turned out to be much worse.

"3 days later... the labs came back. No endometriosis," she wrote. "All 11 implants came back as Serous Borderline Tumors. A very rare pre-cancer of the ovaries. Very sneaky and aggressive. If those become cancer, the survival rate is less than a year."

She reveals her next step is surgery in 4 weeks to undergo the procedures listed above. But she makes her motivation behind the decision very clear. "There is only one option and it's winning this battle!" she said. "As a mom of two young daughters, I have to." She also urged others to keep pressing and trust their body, especially if they feel like they're being dismissed by doctors.