Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Ava Receiving Death Threats Amid WrestleMania Rumors

WWE fans are not happy with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson potentially facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and it's led to some fans going after her daughter. Ava (also known as Ava Raine), who is the general manager of WWE NXT, revealed that she's been receiving death threats for her father possibly getting a main event match over Cody Rhodes.

In the now-deleted posts, Ava wrote, "can ya'll just leave me out of this ffs i'm busy running a SHOW," and "death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr."

On the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Rhodes confronted Reigns who is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans thought Rhodes was going to challenge Reigns for the title at WrestleMania. However, Rhodes told Reigns that Johnson wanted to take him on at WWE's biggest stage, and fans were not happy about it.

One person wrote: "Imagine burying your biggest active babyface just so a 55 yo can come back to put Roman over."

Another person added: "Awful. Just terrible. Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns should be happening. Not this."

WWE hasn't officially announced the match, but Johnson has expressed interest in taking on Reigns since they are cousins. According to Johnson, the match was supposed to happen at WrestleMania 39. "We were doing it. But let me just tell you, so about the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, very good friend, he's the man, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince [McMahon] and I together," Johnson said on The Pat McAfee Show in September. "We all flew to LA, we met, we sat. This was the beginning of 2022. We broke out the Teremana, we toasted life, we toasted the business we love, and about an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi."

So we got really, really close, but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So we decided to put our pencils down. We agreed, 'Hey, listen, there's a merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia. I'm saying that's a potential too. I'm open [to it]. I'm open."

Rhodes took on Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and lost, which surprised many fans. Many fans believe that Rhodes is the one to take the title from Reigns who has been champion since August 2020.