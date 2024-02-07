Richard Caster, Former Jets Tight End and Father of AEW Wrestler Max Caster, Dead at 75

Richard Caster, a former NFL wide receiver and tight end who spent the majority of his career with the New York Jets died on Feb. 2, the Jets announced on Monday. He was 75 years old. Caster died in his sleep after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

"A gentle soul," former Jets WR Wesley Walker, a teammate of Caster's in 1977, said. "He was a mentor to me from day one. I first saw Richard as a fan on Monday Night Football. Physically I was in awe of him. How can this dude at 6-5 play wide receiver? And he moved from TE to WR so effortlessly. I will miss the way he would say my name. He was one of the classiest teammates, a true professional and always a perfect gentleman."

Remembering Richard Caster, a three-time Pro Bowler as a Jet, who passed away Friday at age 75.



The wide receiver turned tight end totaled 245 catches, 4,434 yards and 36 TDs in eight seasons with the Green & White. — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 5, 2024

Caster was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 1970 NFL Draft. He spent eight seasons with the Jets and totaled 245 receptions, 4,434 yards and 36 touchdowns. Caster also spent time with the Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans), New Orleans Saints and the now Washington Commanders where he won a Super Bowl with the team during the 1982 season. During his time with the Jets, Caster was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1972, 1974 and 1975.

"Richard possessed a remarkable presence with the ability to transcend and leverage the success he had on the field to his life after football," said former Jets safety Shafer Suggs, who played with Caster in 1976-77. "That is the biggest impact he had on my life."

Caster's son, Max Caster, is a professional wrestler competing in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He's been with the company since 2020 and competes in a tag team with Anthony Bowens as The Acclaimed. The team won the AEW World Tag Team Championship and is currently the AEW World Trios Champions with WWE legend Billy Gunn.