WWE Money in the Bank Contract Stolen Live During Crown Jewel, Damian Priest Cash-In Spoiled

It looks like Damian Priest won't be cashing in his guaranteed contract for WWE title match any time soon. Live during WWE's Crown Jewel event on Saturday, the briefcase was stolen on-camera, just after Priest came out to use it. Video of the moment is below for those who aren't watching Crown Jewel on Peacock. (You can find subscription information for Peacock, which streams WWE Premium Live events, at this link.)

Priest came out just minutes after Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre in the Crown Jewel main card's first match, retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Priest — nicknamed Senor Money in the Bank after winning the Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this year — came out with a referee in tow to cash in the contract. (The Money in the Bank contract guarantees the holder a title opportunity at any time, no matter the condition of the champion.) However, just as he handed the briefcase containing the contract over to officials, a hooded figure swiped it.

The hooded figure attacked Priest, then revealed themselves to be Sami Zayn. Zayn, who has been feuding with Priest's group The Judgement Day, then hightailed it into the crowd, infuriating Priest, who cannot cash in the contract without it being in his possession.

This is a developing story.