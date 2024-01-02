Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE, Calls out Roman Reigns

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised WWE fans with a return to the company on Monday night. The 51-year-old appeared on WWE Raw which took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Johnson interrupted Jinder Mahal's anti-American rant before beating up him and throwing him out of the ring. He then got the fans fired up after calling out Roman Reigns in a subtle way.

"I'm gonna go get something to eat,' he explained. "Should The Rock sit in a booth? Or should The Rock sit at the bar? Or should The Rock sit... at the head of the table?" Most fans are taking this as Johnson challenging Reigns to a match at WrestleMania 40 in April. According to the New York Post, the two cousins could face off at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia in February. With Johnson no longer a full-time professional wrestler, odds are the match won't be the Reigns Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. If Johnson and Reigns have the match at Elimination Chamber, it could open the door for Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.





In September, Johnson appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed the match between him and Reigns was going to happen at WrestleMania 39. "The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked," he said, per Wrestling Inc. "We were doing it. But let me just tell you, so about the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, very good friend, he's the man, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we met, we sat. This was the beginning of 2022. We broke out the Teremana, we toasted life, we toasted the business we love, and about an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi."

Johnson continued: "So we got really, really close, but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So we decided to put our pencils down. We agreed, 'Hey, listen, there's a merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia. I'm saying that's a potential too. I'm open [to it]. I'm open."