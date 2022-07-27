WWE Announces City and Venue for WrestleMania 40

WWE has found its city and venue for Wrestlemania in 2024. On Wednesday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, PHL Sports and WWE announced that WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadephia on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Philadelphia Inquirer and Sports Business Journal were the first to report the news.

In addition to WrestleMania 40, WWE SmackDown, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and WWE Raw will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. There will also be various fan events at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and WWE will host multiple community events outreach events in the area.

"We are proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world to Philadelphia to be a part of the historic 40th WrestleMania in 2024," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. "The week-long series of events will help put a global spotlight on our great city while also generating a major impact for our local economy."

"Philadelphia is excited to host WrestleMania for the first time in 25 years," Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gregg Caren said. "The combination of Philadelphia's passionate fans joining forces with WWE's worldwide fan base will create an incredible electricity throughout the city for the events at Lincoln Financial Field, Wells Fargo Center and the Pennsylvania Convention Center."

The last time WrestleMania was in Philadelphia was in 1999, which was WrestleMania XV. The event took place at the First Union Center (now called the Wells Fargo Center), and the main event was Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock. The Undertaker was also in action as he took on The Big Boss Man in a Hell in a Cell match. WrestleMania XV was the final WWE appearance for Gorilla Monsoon who died in October of 1999.

Lincoln Financial Field opened in 2003 and is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. It's also home to the Temple Owls football team and this year's Amry-Navy Game. "The Philadelphia Eagles are thrilled to partner with WWE as WrestleMania makes its much-anticipated return to Philadelphia in 2024," Philadelphia Eagles President and PHL Sports Chair Don Smolenski said. "We are excited to help showcase the industry's most iconic event in front of a global viewing audience and look forward to providing WWE fans in attendance with a first-class experience at Lincoln Financial Field."