Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes Leave AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhode are no longer part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). On Tuesday morning, AEW announced that the couple has left the company after helping launch it in 2019. Cody was one of the four founding members of AEW and an executive vice president while Brandi was the chief banding officer. Both also competed in the ring.

“I have immense respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi, and I wish them both the best as they move on from AEW. Thank you, Cody and Brandi!” AEW President Tony Khan wrote in a statement. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (per ComicBook.com), Cody could return to WWE. Shortly after Khan released his statement, Cody broke his silence on leaving AEW.

“I have loved my time at AEW. Amazing locker room, amazing fans, amazing people,” Cody wrote, per Wrestling Inc. “The ‘revolution’ was indeed televised, and I’ve been incredibly lucky to be part of that. First, I want to thank Tony Khan. He’s taken the baton and run with it, and it was an honor to work for him and to know him on a personal level. He’s a beautiful soul. Obviously need to thank my incredible wife and the mother of my baby girl, Brandi, for all of her love and support throughout this journey together and the amazing relationships she fostered with Kulture City and the American Heart Association.

Cody continued: “I also need to thank Nick and Matt Jackson (these two, whether they know it or not, took an undesired and not confident lir cub and gifted me the confidence to become a leader of the pack), Kenneth Omega, Chris Jericho, Chicken…we started the fire. I must thank Tim W/Keith M/Greg W and the amazing production crew who understood and captured the vision with such grace, I can’t name everybody. But thank you to Megha, Margaret, Harrington, Jeff Jones, Dana, Tony Schiavone, Bern, Raf, and the hardest worker in the game, QT Marshall, for propping me up and kicking me in the ass when I was running on fumes.”

During his time in AEW, Cody won the TNT Championship three times. And in his first run in WWE, Cody won the Intercontinental Championship twice, and the WWE and World Tag Team Championship a total of six times. Brandi also spent time in WWE as she was a ring announcer at NXT. She also was a fill-in ring announcer for SmackDown.