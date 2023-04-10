Cody Rhodes Gives Update on WWE Future Following 'WrestleMania' Loss

WWE Fans are still getting over the fact that Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 last weekend. And now the question for Rhodes is where does he go from here since he was pushed for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after joining WWE last year. Rhodes went to Instagram over the weekend to talk about his loss at WrestleMania as well as what's next for him.

"A long week. I know last Sunday was not the result I'd hoped for, and I know many fans were disappointed as well," Rhodes wrote in the Instagram post. "I make no excuses. I lost. I'd be remiss if I didn't tell you how much I enjoyed the ride…until Sunday night, and furthermore Monday night."

Rhodes went to thank those who helped him along the way such as his wife Brandi Rhodes, WWE, the city of Los Angeles and HHH among other. Rhodes went on to show love to the fans who attended the show and gave an update on his future with the company.

"This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me," Rhodes explained. Based on what happened last Monday on WWE Raw, it's likely Rhodes will start a feud with Brock Lesnar since he was attacked by him. The two could square off at Backlash which takes place on May 6, in San Juan Puerto Rico. If Rhodes is looking to get back into the title picture, he has to find a way to beat Lesnar.

But fans wanted to see Rhodes leave WrestleMania with the titles since he's never been a world champion in the company before. After the Rhodes vs. Reigns match, Triple H explained why Reigns came away victorious. "Maybe for a lot of people [it was] a shocking outcome, right? What I will say about that is it's always interesting to me when people say 'How could that happen?' or 'How could they do that in that moment.' And it's almost perfectly spelled out in this story – I need to finish the story. In the WWE, the story never finishes," Triple H said. Reigns has been WWE Champion for 372 days and Universal Champion for 953 days.