Wrestler Asahi Dies in 'Unexpected Accident'

Asahi, a professional wrestler from Japan, died on Feb. 1, Japanese women's wrestling promotion Actwres girl'Z announced. She was 21 years old. The official cause of death has not been confirmed, but Actwres girl'Z said Asahi died in an "unexpected accident." According to Puroresu Flowsion (per 411 Mania), Asahi was involved in a car crash.

"We would like to inform you that Asahi, a member of our company, has passed away due to an unexpected accident," the professional wrestling said in a statement. "We would also like to inform you that the Shinkiba performance on February 9th has been canceled for the time being. We will inform you about the future within the next day or two. We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported Asahi so far."

Actwres girl'Z has just announced that Asahi has passed away.



Heartbroken.



RIP💔 https://t.co/dZvCd2mIy5 pic.twitter.com/mzWWegRL30 — Scott E. Wrestling (@ScottEWrestling) February 5, 2024

Asahi began wrestling in 2017 and worked for Ice Ribbon, Kani KING Produce and other promotions along with Actwres girl'Z. The promotion had a show scheduled for Feb. 9 but has been canceled due to the death of Asahi.

Many fans went on social media to pay tribute to Asahi. One person wrote: "This is truly devastating for the Joshi wrestling world right now. My condolences to Asahi's loved ones. 21 is just too young to be gone too soon."

"Had a conversation with a wrestler during my last trip to Japan about Asahi," another person wrote. "I said I wanted to bring Asahi to the US to wrestle. I was a fan of hers for pretty much her entire career. There was just something special about her charisma, enthusiasm & love of wrestling that made me want to do everything I could to help her."