Former WWE Star Billy Jack Haynes Reportedly Arrested for Killing Wife

A former WWE Superstar was arrested at his home in Portland this week following the fatal shooting of a woman believed to be his wife. According to local news reports, Billy Jack Haynes was taken into custody after a standoff with police.

The incident happened on Thursday morning when police received a call. When they arrived, they found a woman's body inside the home of the former professional wrestler. Haynes had "not cooperated with officers," and a tactical team was brought in due to fears he was armed, per SEScoops.

"I decided to go for a walk when I saw all the cops down by my house," Neighbor Steve Odry said. "And I just then noticed all the blocks taped off and I just came down here." Police did not identify the woman or the person taken into custody, but neighbors said a former pro wrestler lives at the home with his wife.

"He was telling me all kinds of stories about old wrestling and I told him how I used to go watch him," Odry added.

Haynes (real name William Albert Haynes III), joined WWE in 1986. During his time with the promotion, Haynes would feud with Randy Savage over the Intercontinental Championship and with Hercules Hernandez to see who was stronger. Haynes and Hernandez battled at WrestleMania III, and the match ended in a double countout.

Haynes left WWE in 1988, and there are conflicting reports about when he left the company. One version states that Haynes quit after he was told to lose a match in his hometown of Portland. Another version says that Haynes worked the match with a different finish and was fired afterward.