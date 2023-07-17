WWE's Cody Rhodes Documentary Trailer Revealed by Peacock — Watch

Cody Rhodes will be featured in a new documentary at the end of this month. On Monday, Peacock released the trailer for American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, and the documentary will take a look at Rhodes' path to becoming one of WWE's top stars. The two-hour film will premiere on Peacock on July 31, and Rhodes is an executive producer along with Vince McMahon. Stephen Amell, who is featured in the Starz professional wrestling series Heels, will narrate the documentary.

"Cody Rhodes grew up living in the shadow of his father, WWE Hall of Famer 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes," the official synopsis states. "In 2016, Cody risked it all by leaving WWE to make a name for himself, becoming the 'American Nightmare.' This intimate and revealing documentary follows Cody's journey away from the WWE, and his return at WrestleMania 38 last year, as he chases the dream of winning the WWE championship, the one title his father was never able to claim. Through never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access, this Peacock Original illustrates the transformation of a man who is blazing a new trail in sports entertainment."

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last year after spending the last four years at All Elite Wrestling where he was an executive vice president and helped launch the promotion. When Rhodes returned to WWE last year, he suffered a pectoral muscle tear which led to him missing nine months of action. Rhodes returned in January and won the Royal Rumble match. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 and lost the match in a controversial fashion.

In an interview with the Associated Press in March, Rhodes talked about how things are going for him after being away from WWE for four years. "When I left my former gig to come back to WWE, it was a far bigger gamble than All In (the first AEW show in 2019) ever was. That's why I get these All In vibes when I think about WrestleMania because I certainly could have been the laughingstock of the industry," Rhodes said. "And going into the biggest event ever involved in the wrestling ring from any measurable standpoint is one part of life being great, blessed and lucky. The other part is I have my family in terms of Brandy (his wife) and Liberty (his daughter), for them to come to this and experience this knowing that it wasn't a life wasted."