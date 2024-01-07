Zac Efron's Movie 'The Iron Claw' Has Fans Leaving Theaters in Tears

While movies like Wonka are offering moviegoers a cheery time, Zac Eron's new movie is giving them a whole field of emotions. The Iron Claw is a drama inspired by the Von Erichs, a legendary professional wrestling family plagued by tragedy. The movie paints both the highs of the family's lives — including their tight-knit bond — and the heartbreaking lows. (Click here for to find showtimes at a movie theater near you.) Tickets available at Fandango Many Efron fans and general film watchers have been going into the movie assuming it was a feel-good sports flick. However, they are leaving are seeing one of the most moving films of the past year. Several videos of fans in tears leaving the cineplexes have taken off on TikTok, in addition to other reactions from the public shared around the internet. Continue on to see some of the tearful reactions to The Iron Claw.

"This Movie Crushed Me" "Wish I coulda hugged my brother after this one," a third X user wrote. "This movie crushed me, what a performance from Holt McCallany as the father. This movie will have you laughing one minute and crying the next. What a great tribute to such a tragic story. A24, the best."

"Saddest Movie Ever Made" "I just watched iron claw and had to hold back a gasping sob so hard that I thought I was going to puke," another moviegoer wrote on X. "I got in the car and immediately started crying again."

"Wiping Tears Away" "A heartbreaking tragedy steeped in Americana," film critic James Preston Poole wrote on X. "Efron, White, Simon, and Dickinson add such interiority to their portrayal of the Von Erich family that it makes what happens sting so much more. Artful, empathetic, and at times exhilarating. Wiping tears away."