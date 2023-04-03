WWE Fans Livid After Cody Rhodes Loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39
WrestleMania 39 featured Cody Rhodes taking on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the titles on the line. WWE made fans beleive that Rhodes was going to be world champion for the first time in his WWE career, but due to interference by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, Reigns pinned Rhodes and remains champion. He has been WWE Champion for exactly one year and Universal Champion for 939 days.
When Rhodes returned to WWE one year ago after spending three years at All Elite Wrestling, many thought that he would be the one to take down Reigns. And now that WrestleMania 39 has come and gone, many fans are now wondering what direction the company goes with Reigns since he has beaten everyone. According to Fightful Select, people within WWE began to defend the idea of Reigns winning a week before WrestleMania. The outlet also report that a lot of the interference elements weren't relayed to the talent, referees and ringside staff until the day of the match. Many fans thought that Vince McMahon made the decision to have Reigns win, but Fighful Select says that he had nothing to do with the decision. Here's a look at fans reacting to the surprising loss.
1,000 Days
They took away Cody Rhodes moment to get Roman Reigns over 1,000 days as champ
Kinda Bullshit #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8wMOfrtk8b— CrispyWrestling (@DakotaKaiEra) April 3, 2023
One person responded: "There is a history of burying talent from the competition."prevnext
Hot Story
Sami Zayn lost at Elimination Chamber on one of the hottest stories ever for Cody Rhodes to come in with a hot ass story of his own just to also lose at WrestleMania.
Roman Reigns is inevitable.— Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) April 3, 2023
One fan said: "They literally put him on a 900 day push when people couldn't show up-to live events to boo him. Sure, some matches are better, but it's the same story every-time with this dude for the last 7 years. Don't tell me MiTB is the only way to split the belts off him."prevnext
Very San
You can see the genuine sadness in Cody Rhodes eyes.
What next for him? #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/5KhZTldOy8— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) April 3, 2023
One fan responded: "Perhaps he wins MITB and challenges at SummerSlam? I could see it as a redemption story."prevnext
No Babyfaces Allowed
WWE passed on BOTH Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes at their peak babyface runs in two months.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 3, 2023
One person tweeted: "Remember when it wasn't Drew [McIntyre] in Cardiff and everyone said it was a mistake? We wouldn't have gotten Sami. Roman is the draw. I would have gone Cody but let's not pretend people won't keep watching Roman."prevnext
Vince McMahon Back
Absolute garbage ending. Vince is definitely back.— Scarlett 🏳️⚧️ (@HeyItsScarlettW) April 3, 2023
One person said: "Vince back in charge and not wanting an AEW wrestler winning WM39? It was Cody's time and perfect end to his family legacy and best for business."prevnext
2,000 Days
Triple H booking Roman Reigns like he wanted to get booked in 2000.
I'm kind of over this Reigns title reign.— JoshiQ (@JoshiQ) April 3, 2023
One fan argued: "I like it to be honest. His name is literally Roman Reigns. He's going to win a lot which is going to upset you and that's ok. He's losing the title when he's ready to take time off."prevnext
People Have Spoken
Was Roman Reigns beating Cody Rhodes the right call?— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 3, 2023
And one fan added: "If they were gonna dethrone Roman, this was the night to do it imo."prev