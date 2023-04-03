WWE Fans Livid After Cody Rhodes Loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 featured Cody Rhodes taking on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the titles on the line. WWE made fans beleive that Rhodes was going to be world champion for the first time in his WWE career, but due to interference by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, Reigns pinned Rhodes and remains champion. He has been WWE Champion for exactly one year and Universal Champion for 939 days.

When Rhodes returned to WWE one year ago after spending three years at All Elite Wrestling, many thought that he would be the one to take down Reigns. And now that WrestleMania 39 has come and gone, many fans are now wondering what direction the company goes with Reigns since he has beaten everyone. According to Fightful Select, people within WWE began to defend the idea of Reigns winning a week before WrestleMania. The outlet also report that a lot of the interference elements weren't relayed to the talent, referees and ringside staff until the day of the match. Many fans thought that Vince McMahon made the decision to have Reigns win, but Fighful Select says that he had nothing to do with the decision. Here's a look at fans reacting to the surprising loss.