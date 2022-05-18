'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Teases What to Expect for Season 5

✖

Yellowstone has the pedal to the floor in Season 5, star Kevin Costner teased during Paramount Network's upfront presentation in New York City Wednesday. The series, which has been a rating juggernaut for the network, will return for a super-sized fifth season this fall. Costner played coy when asked specifics on the red carpet, but assured Yellowstone fans that the Dutton family drama is not easing up.

"I feel like the foot is still gas down on the gas pedal, so it's holding up the way the first four seasons did, so I was really happy about that," the two-time Oscar-winner told PopCulture.com and other media on the red carpet. Costner was asked about John Dutton's plans to run for governor, but he only said that fans have to watch the show to see if his character can succeed in politics.

After he read Taylor Sheridan's script for the Season 5 premiere, Costner said he was confident the series is going in the "right direction." As a Hollywood veteran himself, Costner understands that it is not only hard to "catch a high point," but it's also hard to stay there. "I think the writing is really staying at a lever that's important," he said.

Yellowstone Season 5 began production almost two years after Season 4 wrapped, but Costner said everyone is so familiar with one another that it felt like no time had passed. "There's so much of it that's familiar and the writing picks up where we left off, so it didn't take a lot to step back in and to understand it," Costner said. "But there's the work we have to do. And we're all proud of the first four seasons, so we need to kind of keep it up, as long as we choose to do it."

Costner also had a very simple answer ready when asked what his favorite part of playing John Dutton was. "He gets to be outside and get on the horse," he said. That's not too surprising coming from an actor whose resume includes the Westerns Dances With Wolves, Hatfields & McCoys, and Wyatt Earp.

Yellowstone Season 5 will debut on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET with the first episode of Sheridan's next show, Tusla King with Sylvester Stallone, debuting afterward. Season 5 will be the biggest Yellowstone season yet, as it will include 14 episodes split into two, seven-episode parts. Production started in Montana last week.

The cast also features Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, and Finn Little. Season 4 earned the show's first Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The first four seasons are available to stream on Peacock.