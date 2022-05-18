'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

Yellowstone officially has a premiere date for its fifth season. The hit Paramount Network series returns for Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, reports TV Line. The western drama will be followed by a special simulcast of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's next show, Paramount+ series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Yellowstone's fifth season is already underway in production for what will be the series' longest season yet, consisting of 14 episodes split into two seven-episode halves. Season 4 left off with an ominous message for the Dutton family courtesy of Kayce Dutton's vision quest, which warned about "the end of us." In a PopCulture.com interview with Kelsey Asbille, the Yellowstone star revealed that she and on-screen husband Luke Grimes "refused to leave [the meaning of the vision] up to imagination" during filming.

"I went straight up to [Sheridan] and was like, 'What does this mean? You have to tell me, what does this mean?'" she recalled, adding of keeping the secret between Grimes and her, "We're in this together." With Monica's big baby news on the horizon as well, Asbille said the new season meant "a chance for new hope and new future" for Monica and Kayce. "I think at the end of last season, the idea of expanding the family in this way is such a beautiful moment for her and Kayce," she told PopCulture, "so I think she's gonna take that really into this season."

When it comes to Monica and Kayce's future, Asbille holds out hope for a happy ending. "I really do, and I really believe in them," she revealed. "I think that it also kind of mirrors this relationship with the Dutton ranch in general. If you love something so much, can you keep it?" Getting back into filming Season 5, the actress gushed, "It feels exciting and emotional. As we get closer, I'm so excited. I think I've never been so excited to get back into [filming]."