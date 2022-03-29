‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Reveals If More Spinoffs Are Coming

Kevin Costner has “no doubt” there will be more Yellowstone spinoffs thanks to the Paramount Network show’s incredible success. The first spinoff, the prequel series 1883 starring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, was a big hit for Paramount+, which has already announced other spinoffs. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has several other projects for Paramount+, including one starring Sylvester Stallone.

“I have no doubt there’ll be more spinoffs,” Costner told Extra on the Oscars red carpet Sunday. “I didn’t even know about the spinoffs that were coming… I just kind of do my thing, hit my marks, and go, ‘Wow, this thing is really going well.”

Yellowstone recently finished its record-breaking fourth season. Paramount renewed the show for a super-sized Season 5, which will be split into two seven-episode parts. Costner plays John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family who runs the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille round out the main cast.

“You take my dysfunctional family, you put them right in the middle of the most beautiful mountains and rivers and valleys and put them on horses, and some of that silliness will go away and some that we just secretly love to hear, so it’s been a good ride so far,” Costner told Extra on Sunday when asked about Season 5. “We’ll see where it goes.”

1883 was the first Yellowstone spinoff. McGraw and Hill starred as James and Margaret Dutton, John’s ancestors, who traveled to Montana to establish what became the Yellowstone Ranch. Sam Elliott also starred as Shea Brennan, a Civil War veteran who leads the wagon train. Paramount+ released the final episode on Feb. 27. Although Paramount+ renewed the show, Sheridan later told Deadline he did not intend to write a second season.

“The goal with 1883, I wanted to tell this really abstract odd structured story,” Sheridan told Deadline. “If you were paying attention, I tell you exactly what was going to happen, in the first scene of the first episode [to Elsa and Shea]. And then hopefully made you fall in love with the world, and forget that stuff, and play with your expectations that there’s no way what I’ve already told you could actually happen. To play with structure that way, felt like a new rollercoaster ride for an audience, and hopefully a really reflective and beautiful one.”

Paramount+ also ordered 1932, which would track the Dutton family during the Great Depression. Sheridan is also working on 6666, a spinoff set at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

Costner attended the Oscars on Sunday to present the Best Director Oscar, which he won back in 1991 for Dances With Wolves. The 2022 Oscar for Best Director when to The Power of the Dog filmmaker Jane Campion, who became the third woman to win the award. Campion is also the first woman to earn two Best Director nominations, as she was previously recognized for The Piano.