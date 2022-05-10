'Yellowstone' Season 5: Ryan Bingham Weighs in on Chances Walker Leaves the Duttons for 6666 Ranch (Exclusive)

✖

Yellowstone fans have been wondering what Season 5 will hold for the Dutton family and the crew of their Montana ranch. Now series actor Ryan Bingham has commented on one speculation to PopCulture.com exclusively, admitting how his character Walker could leave the Duttons to go back to the 6666 ranch in Texas. [Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 4]

Walker previously worked at the 6666 ranch, and his friend Jimmy left the Dutton ranch to go work there in Season 4. Additionally, series creator Taylor Sheridan is working on a new spinoff based around the 6666 ranch, which has led to fan theories that Walker might join Jimmy. While speaking to Pop Culture about his new partnership with the Lone River Beverage Co. for their Ranch Rita hard seltzer, Bingham was asked whether or not he thinks Walker would abandon the Dutton's to go back to 6666, Bingham replied, "I really don't know. I think he's been running from a lot of things in his past and not sure if he'd want to go back to where he just came from. So, I don't know." He then said with a smirk, "I guess it would have to just depend on the incentives."

When it comes to his approach to Walker, Bingham says he doesn't try to predict what will happen next. "Man, I just trust Taylor. Go where it goes. There's so many moving parts to that thing, and there's so many different characters that he's having to write for. I feel just kind of blessed and awesome to have the opportunity to get to be [there]."

Recounting how he became a Yellowstone cast member in the first place, Bingham recounted, "Originally, [Sheridan] just contacted me about writing some songs for it, or using some in the first place. He never had any intentions of ever even casting me in the thing. And so, he just found out that I could do a bunch of cowboy stuff growing up, and he's like, 'Well, I've got to write you in here,' and he was like, 'If you're good, I'll keep you on. If you suck, I'll kill you off.'"

Bingham laughed and added, "I just feel lucky that I'm just in there in the first place, and if they want me to keep going, I will. If they want to kill me off, I've had a good run." He then explained, "And I kind of like not knowing, to be honest with you. It's kind of interesting. I show up and I'm like, "What is going on today?" And then even when you do find out, he'll rewrite it at the last minute, or whatever."

"So, I try to stay out of his way and let him create," Bingham continued, "I know what it's like to write songs and have people coming in, like, "Well, you should put this word in here. You should write a verse about that," and it's just like, let people just kind of create and experiment, and change things, and do all of that. So, it's nice for me to just come in and be a part of his... whatever, and helping fulfill his vision of whatever he sees. And I don't need to micromanage nothing or try to have input on what I need to be doing."

Yellowstone Season 4 aired its finale earlier this year. Season 5 is expected to premiere earlier this year. Fans can catch up on past season on Peacock, with the prequel series 1883 available on Paramount+.