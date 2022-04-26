'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser and His Son Are the Spitting Image of One Another

✖

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has a mini-me! The actor threw fans for a loop earlier in April when he took to social media to celebrate his oldest son Ryland's academic achievements, with many followers unable to miss the uncanny resemblance between the father-son duo. Hauser shares Ryland, 17, with wife Cynthia Daniel, the couple also parents to son Colt, 13, and daughter Steely, 8.

Sharing two images – one showing himself and his son and another showing Ryland posing in front of his new car, Hauser wrote, "my boys new rig," tagging his son as he added, "hard work and great grades. Keep it up son! Love ya." While the post generated plenty of comments about Ryland's new wheels, many more followers couldn't help but notice how closely Ryland resembles his father, with several people dubbing them "twins." One follower wrote that they "had to do a double take for a minute," with another person sharing that Ryland is the "spitting image" of Hauser. Somebody else commented, "that the resemblance is uncanny." One person even commented, "cast this man in a Yellowstone spin off as a younger rip."

While Hauser hasn't shied away from sharing glimpses of his personal home life on social media, it is rare for fans to see paparazzi images of Hauser's family. In an interview with Cowboys & Indians in 2021, Hauser, who said he considers himself "lucky" to avoid the paparazzi camera flashes, recalled a run-in with the paparazzi he had when his oldest son was just a baby that he credits for keeping those flashes away.

"Years ago, I had my oldest son with me when we went to the store. "And I was getting out of my car, so I was totally oblivious to them being there. But I turned around and this guy was there taking pictures of me and my son. And my kid was a baby, so I looked at him and I stopped," Hauser recalled, explain that the paparazzo put his camera down. "That was really the last time I think they ever messed with me. They stayed away, and I've been lucky in that way."

Along with the titles of husband and dad, Hauser is also a well-known actor. He began his acting career in the early 1990s, nabbing small roles in School Ties and Dazed and Confused. More recently, though, Hauser, the son of actor Wings Hauser, is best known for his portrayal of Rip Wheeler, a ranch hand on the Dutton Ranch, on Yellowstone. The hit Paramount Network series has been renewed for a fifth season, though a premiere date has yet to be announced.