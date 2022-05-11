'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Teases Season 5, What's Next for Monica and Kayce (Exclusive)

✖

With scripts for Yellowstone Season 5 rolling in, Kelsey Asbille is "so excited" for what awaits her character, Monica, and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in the hit Paramount Network show. "I think this is the season I'm most looking forward to," she told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview, in which she touched on Monica's big baby news and the true meaning behind Kayce's vision quest in the season finale.

The beginning of a new season means "a chance for new hope and new future" for Monica and Kayce, who learned at the end of Season 4 they would be adding another baby to their family. "I think at the end of last season, the idea of expanding the family in this way is such a beautiful moment for her and Kayce," she told PopCulture, "so I think she's gonna take that really into this season."

Looming over the Dutton family is Kayce's mysterious vision quest, which referenced ominously enough "the end of us." Fans have been interpreting what they did and didn't see through Kayce's eyes in that season cliffhanger, but Asbille said she and Grimes "refused to leave it up to imagination" during filming. "I went straight up to [Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan] and was like, 'What does this mean? You have to tell me, what does this mean?'" she recalled, adding of keeping the secret between Grimes and her, "We're in this together."

When it comes to Monica and Kayce's future as a family, Asbille said she holds out hope for a happy ending. "I really do, and I really believe in them," she told PopCulture. "I think that it also kind of mirrors this relationship with the Dutton ranch in general. If you love something so much, can you keep it?"

In Sheridan's brutal world of Yellowstone, Asbille is "always unsure" how Monica will fare, but she has confidence in her character's strength through it all. "I think from the beginning of Taylor and I working together, my characters have always really been put through the wringer," said Asbille, who also starred in Sheridan's 2017 film Wind River. "But especially with Monica, she is truly a survivor."

Filming for Season 5 is just on the horizon, but Asbille said the cast and crew are already eager to get back together and tell their characters' stories. "It feels exciting and emotional," she gushed. "As we get closer, I'm so excited. I think I've never been so excited to get back into [filming]." Seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone are now streaming on Peacock and at peacocktv.com.