'Yellowstone' Season 5 Gets Major Production Update

Fans are one step closer to seeing Yellowstone Season 5. Five months after the last episode of Season 4 aired, the cast and crew have headed back to the Dutton family ranch, with Paramount Network confirming Monday, May 16 that production on Yellowstone Season 5 has officially begun. The series films in Montana.

The start of production comes on the heels of another record-breaking season. Season 4, which ran for 10 episodes from November 2021 through January 2022, averaged 11 million total viewers. The Season 4 finale alone saw 9.3 million total viewers in Live+Same Day, which was up 81% when compared to the Season 3 finale. The Season 4 finale also surpassed the previous Live+Same Day viewership of 8 million set by the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere. It was the most-watched telecast on cable since The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere. The series has remained TV's No.1 show.

Following that massive success, Season 5 was greenlit by Paramount Network back in February 2022, just a month after the hit series' fourth season came to an end. At the time, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, said, "Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts." McCarthy stopped short of revealing any exact details about the upcoming season, including the plot, though series star Kelsey Asbille told PopCulture.com earlier this month that Season 5 "is the season I'm most looking forward to."

Opening up about the upcoming batch of episodes, Asbille shared that the beginning of a new season means "a chance for new hope and new future" for her character Monica and Kayce Dutton, portrayed by Luke Grimes. As the couple looks to expand their family, the characters at the center of the series are also facing a threat, with Kayce's mysterious vision quest, which is referenced ominously enough as "the end of us," still looming over them. Asbille also shared her excitement to begin filming, telling PopCulture.com, "It feels exciting and emotional. As we get closer, I'm so excited. I think I've never been so excited to get back into [filming]."

Asbille and Grimes will reprise their roles in Season 5 alongside Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been promoted to series regulars for Season 5. Seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone are now streaming on Peacock and at peacocktv.com.