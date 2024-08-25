'Yellowstone' Spinoff Adds 'Suits' Star in Key Role

A Suits star is joining the Yellowstone franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick J. Adams has been cast in a key role in the upcoming series The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer. Adams, who is best known for portraying Mike Ross on the USA Network legal drama Suits, will lay Russell McIntosh, "who has followed the life path set before him from the start."

The sequel series, original called 2024, follows a New York City family in the Madison River valley in Montana. Adams also joins Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Kurt Russell. The Madison is one of two new Yellowstone spinoffs planned at Paramount Network, with the other one being a prequel series set in 1944. The Madison will be a present-day continuation of the original series, taking place after the events of Yellowstone, which will air its final batch of episodes this fall. While the show will feature new characters and locations, there are possibilities for existing characters to make appearances.

(Photo: SUITS -- "Enough Is Enough" Episode 411 -- Pictured: (l-r) Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane -- (Photo by: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) - Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Adams can most recently be seen in the mini series Plan B and the 2023 film He Went That Way alongside Zachary Quinto and Jacob Elordi. He was also recently cast in the upcoming and long-awaited second season of the Fox drama series Accused. According to his IMDb page, Adams has three other projects in the works, including the rom-com Young Werther, which releases on Sept. 6 in Canada. The film also stars Iris Apatow, Alison Pill, Douglas Booth, and Amrit Kaur.

Created by Yellowstone boss Taylor Sheridan, The Madison is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan, Pfeiffer, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox serve as executive producers. As of now, The Madison does not have a premiere date, but with casting news slowly coming out, it shouldn't be long until more information is released.

Meanwhile, the back half of Yellowstone Season 5 will finally premiere on Nov. 10 on Paramount Network after a long delay. The second season of 1923 is also in the works, so the Yellowstone franchise is very much intact, even when Yellowstone eventually ends later this year. More details on The Madison should be revealed soon, but it's clear there is much to look forward to, both on the series and beyond.