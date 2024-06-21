'Yellowstone' Final Episodes Have Premiere Date

After a seriously long wait, Yellowstone's final batch of episodes finally have a premiere date. It's been over a year since Season 5 of the neo-Western drama last aired, and due to the strikes last year, the second part of the final season was pushed back. It was revealed in late 2023 that Yellowstone was aiming to return in November 2024, and now Paramount Network has finally announced the premiere date to be Nov. 10, according to Variety.

As of now, it's unknown if Kevin Costner will be returning as John Dutton. While he exited Yellowstone at the end of Season 5, Part 1, he has expressed desire to return to the show in order to give John proper closure before the finale. Yellowstone is still filming, but with only six episodes left of the series, it's hard to tell how and if it will work out in Costner's favor. At the very least, if he isn't able to appear on-screen, perhaps they can wrap up his story off-screen and have another member of the Dutton family explain it.

"I've supported that thing and I've loved it," Costner told Variety in regards to returning. "It's been really important to me. I would love to go back under the right circumstances I think that all of us want. For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances. Saying there's a chance, there's always a chance. I love the thing. You've got to be really clear about that."

It was announced in May 2023 that Yellowstone was canceled and ending after its current fifth season. While fans were spinning following the drama's cancellation, there are spinoffs that they will be able to turn to, including the upcoming second season of 1923. However, not having the original series will be a bit hard. Now that a premiere date has been set, fans will really have to prepare their goodbyes to the Dutton family.

Yellowstone's final episodes will be well worth the wait, whether they include Kevin Costner or not. There's no telling how the Duttons will end their stories and what will happen with their ranch, but it will surely be something to look forward to. There are a whole lot of shows ending in 2024, and even though Yellowstone will be one of them later this year, fans don't want to miss a single second beginning Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.