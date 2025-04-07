Singer-Songwriter Behind Numerous Hits Dies of Parkinson’s Disease: Johnny Tillotson Dead at 86

Johnny Tillotson, the singer of hits like Poetry in Motion and It Keeps Right On a-Hurtin, has died. He was 86.

His death was announced by his wife, Nancy, in a Facebook post. She confirmed to PEOPLE Magazine that he died following a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

“It is with a broken heart that I write to let you know that the sweetest, kindest man I ever met Johnny Tillotson, left earth for Heaven yesterday. He was my best beloved, Champion of my realm, Knight of my heart,” she wrote.

“Someone said, that sometimes right in the middle of an ordinary life you get a fairy tale. The day I met him I got mine. He was funny, generous and kind,” she continued. “A gentleman through and through. He loved and was grateful to his fans, as he once said, they made every dream I ever had come true. Once again on his behalf I say thank you for that.”

She then listed some of his career highlights, like his Grammy nomination for It Keeps Right On a-Hurtin and the song’s subsequent cover versions by over 100 different artists, like Dean Martin and Elvis Presley.

“He is survived by his wide Nancy of 45 years, his son John and his wife, his step daughter Genevieve and his grandchildren, Nia, Jackson, Georgia and Gwyneth, his brother Dan and sister in law Virginia and various nieces and nephews,” she wrote. “With all the love I have in my heart for a wonderful man gone too soon from this world…he was simply the best.”