Michelle Pfeiffer to Lead and Produce New 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

A new Yellowstone spinoff is in the works, and Michelle Pfeiffer is taking charge. ET reports that the actress will star in the franchise's newest offshoot, a contemporary series titled Madison. It is a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana." On top of starring in the new show, Pfeiffer will also be an executive producer.

"Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity, and grace," Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. "She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan."

Madison, previously titled 2024, is also reportedly set to star Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, and Beau Garrett. While a premiere date has yet to be announced, the series is expected to premiere sometime in 2025, with production starting soon in New York, Montana, and Texas. Meanwhile, the back half of Yellowstone's fifth and final season premieres on Sunday, Nov. 10. The wait has been a long one, as the first half of the season premiered in 2022. In addition, Kevin Costner will not be returning for the final episodes to wrap up John Dutton's story, and it's unclear how the series will address it.

While Yellowstone is ending, the franchise is continuing to expand. 1883 was a one-and-done spinoff in 2021 and 2022, but 1923, which premiered in 2022, is gearing up for its second season on Paramount+. Meanwhile, prequel 1944 was also previously announced, but as of now, no details have been released. Taylor Sheridan is keeping busy with Yellowstone and many other projects, and it's always exciting to see what else he has in store for the franchise.

Michelle Pfeiffer can most recently be seen in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where she reprised her role as Janet Van Dyne. In 2022, she starred in Showtime's short-lived anthology series The First Lady. Along with Madison, she has three other upcoming roles, and she is keeping as busy as ever. Her appearances on television are certainly rare these days and it will exciting to see her on the small screen again in Madison.