‘The Equalizer’ Setting up Spinoff Amid Cancellation Fears

More information about The Equalizer spin-off has been released. As previously reported, Deadline broke the news that the Queen Latifah-led crime drama would introduce two new characters in Season 5, Episode 16 setting up their own series.

Casting for a young, skilled female martial artist, weapons expert, and criminologist with a secret origin story who turns to Latfiah’s Robyn McCall for help was underway. They were also looking for someone to play an older male who is a former top CIA operative.

TV Line reports that the Sunday, April 20 installment of The Equalizer will also serve as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff, starring Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz, both of whom are introduced in the episode. An actual spin-off hasn’t been ordered.

Per a logline, the episode, titled “Sins of the Father,” finds Robyn McCall contacted by Samantha Reed (Feliz), the daughter of missing ex-CIA agent Elijah Reed (Welliver). The women team up to track him down, during which Samantha learns more about her family’s history in the Dominican Republic.

Welliver currently stars as Harry Bosch on Bosch: Legacy. The show is on its third and final season on Prime Video. He previously portrayed the character on Bosch, which ran for seven seasons (2014–2021). Feliz starred as Isabela on eight episodes of Prime Video’s Harlem. The show just ended after its third season.

The Equalizer, has yet to be renewed for Season 6. The show will air its fifth season finale on Sunday, May 4 (10 pm).

A reimagining of the classic series, The Equalizer stars the multi-talented rapper, singer, and actress as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. The show has been well received by fans.