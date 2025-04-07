Latest on Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ Amid CBS Cancellation Fears

Season 6 of The Equalizer is still in limbo. Deadline reports despite no renewal news for the crime drama as of yet, conversations about the show with network executives at CBS continue.

But there’s stiff competition. There’s already a packed 2025-26 CBS slate with little room left for additions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ratings for The Equalizer have been solid. But many shows are still facing tough cancellation decisions for a second year in a row in the scripted department. The Neighborhood has been renewed for one final season, ending in Season 8. A potential spinoff is reportedly in the works.

While fans await renewal news, a spin-off for The Equalizer is reportedly also in the works. Deadline broke the news that the Queen Latifah-led crime drama would introduce two new characters in Season 5, Episode 16, potentially setting up their own series.

TV Line reports that the Sunday, April 20 installment of the show will have a dual role as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff, starring Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz, both of whom are introduced in the episode.

Per a logline for the episode titled “Sins of the Father,” finds Robyn McCall contacted by Samantha Reed (Feliz), the daughter of missing ex-CIA agent Elijah Reed (Welliver). The women team up to track him down, during which Samantha learns more about her family’s history in the Dominican Republic.

Welliver currently stars as Harry Bosch on Bosch: Legacy. The show is on its third and final season on Prime Video. He previously portrayed the character on Bosch, which ran for seven seasons (2014–2021). Feliz starred as Isabela on eight episodes of Prime Video’s Harlem, which just ended after its third season on the streamer.

The show will air its fifth season finale on Sunday, May 4. The reimagined reboot stars the rapper, singer, and actress as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.