'Shameless' Star William H. Macy Joins Hit Fox TV Series 'Accused'

William H. Macy is joining Accused. In May, Deadline reported that the Shameless and ER alum was cast in the long-awaited upcoming second season of the Fox drama. While at the time not much was revealed about his role or the episode at the time, more information has been announced. Per TheWrap, Macy will appear in the Season 2 premiere alongside wife Felicity Huffman.

Titled "Lorraine's Story," Huffman will portray the titular character, who "embeds herself into a family after claiming to see a psychic vision of their missing child." Macy's role has not been announced, but from the looks of the new photos, their characters will be some type of interaction. Of course, it's hard to tell what kind of dynamic they will have, but still exciting either way.



2024 continues to be a busy year for Macy, who can recently be seen in the films Kingdom of the Planet of the Ape and Ricky Stanicky. TV-wise, he is best known for his role as Frank Gallagher on Shameless, starring on the Showtime series for all 11 seasons from 2011 to 2022. Other notable credits include The Dropout, Krystal, Room, ER, Jurassic Park III, Psycho, and many, many more. With the season premiere of Accused airing on Oct. 1, it shouldn't be long until more details are revealed, including what Macy's role will consist of.

Created by Howard Gordon and based on the British series of the same name by Jimmy McGovern, Accused premiered on Fox in 2023. It chronicles ordinary people, with each episode focusing on a person accused of a crime. Guest stars throughout Season 1 included Jill Hennessy, Megan Boone, Aaron Ashmore, Lauren Ridloff, Rachel Bilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jason Ritter, Abigail Breslin, and more. Meanwhile, Season 2 will also see Ken Jeong, Michael Chiklis, Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, Nick Cannon, Patrick J. Adams, Jerrika Hinton, and Danny Pino.

Fans will want to tune in to the Season 2 premiere of Accused on Tuesday, Oct. 1 on Fox's fall 2024 schedule. It's unknown if William H. Macy's role will be revealed before then or if viewers will simply have to watch the episode to see how he's involved, but either way, having him in an episode of Accused alongside his wife is a good enough reason to watch.