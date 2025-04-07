‘SNL’ Pokes Fun at Morgan Wallen 1 Week After He Abruptly Left the Show

Saturday Night Light didn’t hesitate to poke fun at Morgan Wallen a week after the country singer’s abrupt exit from the late-night comedy show.

The “Last Night” singer, who served as the March 29 episode’s musical guest, walked off the stage during the show’s goodnights, posting later a photo on his Instagram Story of a private jet with the text “Get me to God’s country.”

A week later, the sketch show addressed the incident on two occasions, the first of which came during the cold open. James Austin Johnson, playing President Donald Trump, said as the politician, “I even put tariffs on an island uninhabited by humans. It’s called Heard and McDonald Island. McDonald Island. I would love to visit there. Can you imagine that? Big Mac and a hula skirt. Get me to God’s country, right? Remember that?”

Colin Jost later jabbed at the country singer during Weekend Update. “This was the worst week for the stock market since the summer of 2020. But you have to remember — back then, the president was also Trump,” he said, adding, “Just in the past two days, investors have lost over $6 trillion. Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnights.”

Wallen’s early exit came shortly after host Mikey Madison thanked everyone for making the show possible. The “Whiskey Glasses” star could then be seen leaning in to whisper in the Oscar-winning actress’ ear before walking past the camera and off the stage.

Longtime SNL star Kenan Thompson weighed in on the incident to Entertainment Weekly not long after, saying, “I don’t know what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don’t know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way.”

The comedian continued, “It’s definitely a spike in the norm. We’re so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody’s saying, ‘Good job, good job, good job.’ So when there’s a departure from that, it’s like, hmm, I wonder what that’s about?”