Country Music Queen Dies of Lung Cancer: Pongsri Woranuch Was 85

Pongsri Woranuch, the trailblazing Thai singer known as the first Queen of Luk Tung (Thai country music), has died.

Woranuch passed away early in the morning Sunday at the age of 85, her son, Jujuk Boonnachoti, confirmed. The singer had reportedly been battling lung disease, with some reports citing cancer, and had been in and out of the hospital, according to the Bangkok Post and The Standard.

“And then Mom got on the last express train and left us,” her son wrote on Facebook. “No need to hug a pillow and sleep in the cold anymore, Mom. For all the actions, words, and thoughts that I have done carelessly or made mistakes, please forgive me.”

Considered to be one of the most iconic figures in Thai music and culture, Woranuch, who was born in Chai Nat Province in 1939, got her start as a servant in a travelling theatre troupe when she was just 15, per The Nation. After singing during intermissions and eventually rising to become the troupe’s leading lady, she recorded and released her first single, “Huajai Mai Mee Khrai Khrong,” in 1955 (No One Owns My Heart), and went on to join Suraphol Sombatcharoen’s band, propelling her to national stardom and kicking off a career that spanned decades.

Combining traditional Thai folk music with music from outside the region, Woranuch became known for her distinctive high-pitched voice. She is best remembered for songs including “Kod Mon Non Nao,” “Nam Ta Mia Luang,” and “Duang Phitsawas” (“Urgent Love”), a song that opened with a line that included the phrase, “the sound of the last express train.”

Woranuch cemented her place as a cultural icon and quickly became known as the first Queen of Luk Tung. She was honoured with the National Artist Award in recognition of her achievements in the folk music genre in 1992, and is also remembered for being a trailblazer for female folk singers.

Paying tribute to the late star, one person commented on her son’s post, “I’m sorry. May Mother Phong rest in peace.” Somebody else added, “I would like to express my condolences.” A third wrote, “I pay my respects to Mother Phongsri Woranuch, National Artist. May she ascend to heaven… She will always be in my heart.”

Woranuch’s funeral rites are scheduled to take place at Wat Rai King in Sam Phran district, Nakhon Pathom on Thursday, April 17.